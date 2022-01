TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in Kansas have a simple message for those who are feeling ill: Get tested. COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Kansas is no exception. To make matters worse, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Kansas as among the five states and territories with the highest flu activity levels in the country, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported Thursday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO