ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtObZ_0dZFckZy00

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring.

OSDH reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands, study authors assessed and compared kidney tissues among COVID-19 ICU patients, other patients in the hospital for a non-COVID-related lung issue, and a group of healthy people. Results show kidney tissue from the COVID-19 patients showed much more tissue scarring than others.

The first phase of the investigation clearly established that COVID-19 damages the kidneys . Next, researchers set out to determine how the virus accomplishes this.

Many recent studies indicate that some of COVID-19’s more severe symptoms emerge due to an overreaction of the body’s immune response and too much inflammation, not coronavirus itself. Is this the case for the kidneys as well, or is COVID-19 inflicting damage on these organs directly?

Oklahoma woman leads police on wild high-speed chase

Lab-grown kidneys reveal the same scarring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gH6PN_0dZFckZy00
Kidney sections from healthy control (left) and COVID-19 patient (right). Scar tissue is blue. (CREDIT: Jitske Jansen and Bart Smeets, Radboudumc)

The team created a series of mini kidneys , called organoids, by culturing them in a lab setting. Developed using stem cells, the organoids featured many different kidney cells, except immune cells. Researchers infect each organoid with COVID, allowing the team to observe the virus’ direct impact on kidney cells. Once again, scientists noted kidney organoid scarring as well as “accompanied signals that contribute to the scarring process.”

3 found at Pennsylvania home died of COVID-19, says coroner

These findings strongly indicate that the coronavirus itself, not inflammation or any other systemic effects, is responsible for the observed kidney damage seen in COVID-19 patients.

“In our study, we thoroughly investigated the causal damaging effects of the Coronavirus in the kidneys. The infected kidney organoids show that the virus directly causes cell damage , independent of the immune system. With this work, we found a piece of the puzzle showing the deleterious effects the virus can have in the body,” says co-researcher Jitske Jansen in a media release .

These conclusions are quite similar to the findings of another, larger American study encompassing over 90,000 COVID-19 survivors. Just like this work, that research found that reported declines in kidney functioning among COVID-19 patients is likely due to the coronavirus itself.

Agents continue to search for Oklahoma teens 22 years after disappearance

“Kidney fibrosis, or scarring, is a serious long-term consequence that can occur virtually after any injury to the kidney and correlates with kidney function. Our work shows kidney scarring in COVID-19 patients, which provides an explanation why the virus might cause kidney functional decline as demonstrated in other studies. Long-term follow-up studies will provide further insights into kidney-related pathologies caused by SARS-CoV-2,” concludes co-researcher Katharina Reimer.

The study is published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Scarring#Tissues#Weather#Immune System#German#Dutch#Osdh#Covid
KFOR

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

COVID-19 closes food pantry in Norman

"Unfortunately, our main pantry staff and volunteers have all been infected with COVID and we will be unable to open our food pantry until further notice," the organization posted on Facebook.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
KFOR

KFOR

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy