Shots Fired At Southlake Mall In Hobart, Indiana; No Active Shooter, No Injuries

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) — Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana, was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, after several shots were fired inside the shopping center, but no one was injured.

Hobart Police said around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to several reports of an active shooter and shots fired near the food court on the upper level of Southlake Mall.

“I was in there, getting ready to open up for the day All I heard was gunshots, and then I didn’t get to really open my store or anything,” said Marsha Jones, who was opening her boutique when the shooting happened.

When officers arrived, they began searching for a possible active shooter, and immediately placed the mall on lockdown.

“I just ran out through the employee entrance or whatever, and everybody was running and trampling, trying to get out,” Jones said.

Police later determined there was no active shooter in the mall, and although approximately five shots had been fired, no one had been wounded. There had been some damage to glass and other fixtures at the mall.

“Bath & Body Works getting their customers out and stuff. And we all were just in the employee tunnel, just trying to see what’s going on,” Jones said. “Then the police came with like rifles and stuff and it was like: ‘Everyone get out the mall!’”

Southlake Mall was evacuated after police determined there was no active shooter. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, and will reopen on Friday.

As we arrived, we saw officers with their guns drawn, checking each vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.

“I’ve been here a year – never had a shooting in the mall since I’ve been here – so it was very terrifying for me,” Jones said.

There was speculation late Thursday that the shooting stemmed from a fight over the new Jordan shoes, but that has not been confirmed.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and asked anyone with information to contact Hobart Police Det. Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125 ext. 1145, and/or white@cityofhobart.org .