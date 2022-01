It’s officially a new year, but it’s the same old bologna when it comes to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players’ Association. Well, I guess negotiating is the wrong word since not much happened during the month of December when the lockout was put in place, and there isn’t anything scheduled to happen yet this month, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. What’s even more frustrating to hear from Nightengale is that during the two meetings MLB and the MLBPA did have last month, the core economic issues that both sides must eventually agree on weren’t discussed.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO