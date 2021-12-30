ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry kicked off first night of Vegas residency with new Alesso collab ‘When I’m Gone’

By Marni Zipper
 4 days ago

On Wednesday (December 29), Katy Perry’s over-the-top Vegas residency went off without a hitch and included a performance of a brand new song.

Katy Perry: Play is running until March 19, 2022, and has taken over The Theatre at Las Vegas’s Resort World resort and casino. Perry’s fantastical, Toy Story -inspired residency is split up into six acts, all featuring Katy’s signature campy theatricality.

Perry’s setlist includes “ET,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse,” and “It’s Not the End of the World." Plus of course, her most beloved bangers like, “California Gurls,” “Hot N Cold,” and “Waking Up in Vegas.” Katy closed out her show with “Teenage Dream,” “Smile,” “Roar,” and finally, “Greatest Love of All” and “Firework.”

However, as part of the opening of her show, Katy debuted her new collaboration with Alesso . The dance-inspired track, “When I’m Gone,” was incorporated into a mashup with her 2013 song, “Walking On Air.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America the “Never Really Over” songstress shared, “A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so this thing is three times the size of me.”

She added, “When you’re on tour, you’re in a different building every night so you have to accumulate to the size of the building. With this incredible 5,000 seater theatre, you know exactly what is what. You’re on the same stage every single time you play so there’s a lot of consistency which allows you to do even more magic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIbhW_0dZFb16R00
Photo credit John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Amidst a sea of massive mushrooms, oversized dancing toothbrushes, a two-story bathtub, a towering rocking horse, and a trash-covered dress doused in sequins, Perry’s presence still commanded all the attention… even when the hydraulic stage lifted a gigantic snail into view.

