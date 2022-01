It was roughly about two years ago that South Jersey was losing its mind over something a bunch of people saw that seemed to look like something was falling out of the sky. It happened in early January 2019. Something that looked like it was blazing across the skies of Cape May captured more than just a few people's attention. In fact, multiple reports were phoned in from up and down the beaches about the big ball of light flashing above. People were describing it as a big white fireball. Some even claimed it had a fiery red tail.

