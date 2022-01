Whitaker Irvin, Jr. is CEO of Q Hydrogen, which is developing a new technology for turning water into clean, efficient, renewable hydrogen. We need clean energy for two key reasons right now: to meet an ever-growing worldwide demand for fuel and to reduce carbon emissions scientists have demonstrated are warming our atmosphere. According to NASA, "It is undeniable that human activities have warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land and that widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere, and biosphere have occurred." In February 2021, the U.S. became one of 195 signatories to the Paris Agreement, a United Nations initiative to strengthen the global response to climate change.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO