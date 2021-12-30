Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable

TEL AVIV (AP) — Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant. The director general of the Health Ministry announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday. He says the decision is based on early research, and that officials will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public as they assess the situation. Israel was among the first countries to roll out the vaccine a year ago and nearly half the country has received a booster shot.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO