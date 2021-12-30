Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs

The transfer portal has reared its ugly head for the University of Wyoming in recent weeks, with nine Cowboys that started in 2021 revealing their intentions to leave the program since the end of the regular season.

As Mountain West champion Utah State illustrated this year, however, roster turnover doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

While the Pokes have a promising incoming recruiting class, as well as several impact players returning, their success in 2022 will likely hinge on their ability to adapt to the times and reload their roster with transfers. Here are UW’s five most pressing needs in the portal:

1. Quarterback

With Levi Williams and Sean Chambers announcing their intention to transfer shortly after UW’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Kent State, the Cowboys’ quarterback room has a combined 13 pass attempts at the college level. Wyoming has made no secret it intends to add a newcomer at the position, with UW coach Craig Bohl releasing a statement last week that essentially amounted to a “help wanted” ad for transfer quarterbacks. Bohl has shown the ability to bring in quality transfers at the position, such as when he plucked a little-known prospect named Josh Allen out of Reedley College after the 2014 season.

Top option: Cameron Ward (UIW)

Other potential targets: Casey Thompson (Texas), Connor Bazelak (Missouri), Zach Calzada (Texas A&M), Chubba Purdy (Florida State), Harrison Bailey (Tennessee)

2. Defensive back

UW’s secondary has been hit as hard as any group, with five defensive backs and four that played a significant number of snaps entering the portal. Sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton is the most seasoned player remaining in the group, with 26 tackles, 19 solo stops, 1½ tackles for loss, one interception and five pass deflections in 15 games over the past two years. Sophomore cornerback Cameron Stone also saw his playing time increase this season, and saw the field extensively in the Cowboys’ season-opening win over Montana State after Azizi Hearn – one of two UW starting cornerbacks to hit the portal – was ejected for targeting.

Redshirt freshman safety Isaac White showed flashes of promise while filling in for super senior Esaias Gandy, and will be called upon to play an even larger role with two starters departing at the position. It would benefit the Pokes to add at least one veteran at safety and cornerback to provide a boost in terms of depth and experience.

Top option: DJ James (Oregon)

Other potential targets: Isheem Young (Iowa State), Kenneth Dicks III (Wake Forest), Michael Dowell (Michigan State), Donovan Dalton (Hawaii), Nolan Johnson (ECU)

3. Offensive line

The Cowboys haven’t lost any offensive linemen to the transfer portal, but natural attrition has taken its toll on the group. Three seniors have already departed after graduating, and two others have yet to make an announcement on if they’ll be returning for one more season. As of Wednesday afternoon, junior tackle Frank Crum is the only multi-year starter on the O-line that seems to be a shoo-in to return. However, Marco Machado, Zach Watts and Blayne Baker could be poised to thrive with several years in the program under their belts and more opportunities for playing time in the near future.

Top option: Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky)

Other potential targets: Curtis Dunlap Jr. (Minnesota), Hunter Nourzad (Cornell), Willie Tyler (Louisiana-Monroe), Tre’mond Shorts (East Tennessee State), Chris Everhart (Marshall)

4. Wide receiver

In terms of a single-player talent perspective, Isaiah Neyor’s entrance to the portal is arguably the greatest loss for UW this offseason. The sophomore wide-out accounted for 41.5% of UW’s passing attack and a team-high 78 points, while ranking eighth in the FBS with an average of 20 yards per catch in 2021. The Cowboys still have some talented options remaining at the position – such as Joshua Cobbs, who had career-highs of six catches, 76 yards and a touchdown in an upset win over Utah State. Still, the Pokes will need some reinforcements at receiver. Whether they’ll be able to attract any after ranking in the bottom 10 in the country in pass attempts per game is yet to be seen.

Top option: Taj Harris (Syracuse)

Other potential targets: Jadan Blue (Temple), Cam Johnson (Vanderbilt), Sam Brown (West Virginia), Miles Marshall (Indiana), Jaylen Hall (Western Michigan)

5. Defensive line

The defensive line was one of the deepest position groups for UW in 2021, something that should help limit a notable drop-off with the departures of Garrett Crall to graduation and Victor Jones to the transfer portal. Regardless, the Pokes would be wise to add a veteran D-lineman or two to the mix. The ideal addition would be a versatile player capable of moving between the tackle and end spots, given UW’s preference to rotate players up front, as well as the array of injuries that can occur given the high-contact nature of the position.

Top option: Isaiah Johnson (Fresno State)

Other potential targets: Gary Smith III (Duke), Marcus Bradley (Vanderbilt), Anthony Watts (Purdue), Lloyd Summerall (Florida), William Green (Liberty).

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.