Officials: Dollar General in Sunbury up to code; no date set for reopening

SUNBURY — The Dollar General on Market Street is now up to code and there is a “now hiring” sign on the door but officials said they are unsure of when the store might reopen.

According to Katie Ellison, senior manager of Dollar General Corporation public relations, there is no reopening date scheduled at this time.

“We currently do not have an estimated reopening date as our team and the landlord’s team continues work on the store,” Ellison said Wednesday.

“Our Sunbury customers are encouraged to visit our location at 2443 State Route 61 in the meantime.”

The store closed in August after city inspectors deemed the building structurally unsafe, according to documents obtained by The Daily Item this summer.

City Administrator Derrick Backer said the building has been brought up to code and received an occupancy permit.

“The work was completed,” he said. “Dollar General has met all the code requirements. We are looking forward to them reopening.”

The main violation indicated the beams inside the structure in the back of the building were not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, building owner Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood, said around the time of the closure.

She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to the report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”

The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.

The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.

Dollar General officials confirmed the building, which they rent, was undergoing repairs and the store would remain closed until the repairs were completed.

City Councilman and incoming Mayor Josh Brosious said Dollar General is a huge asset to the city and he is looking forward to the reopening.

“It’s an important part of our downtown,” he said. “We are all excited to see the store reopen.”