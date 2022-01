GOV. CHARLIE BAKER said the state’s latest offshore wind procurement shows the industry is moving into a new phase geared toward building an American supply chain. “It speaks to two things,” Baker said. “One is there is a belief at this point that the federal administration is rowing in the same direction as the rest of us with respect to getting a lot of this work done. Number two, there’s tremendous enthusiasm for these projects at the state level all the way up and down the East Coast. And I think people at this point are very anxious to put the infrastructure in place that they’re going to need not just to do the one thing that might be part of that bid but to think bigger about how this might serve a larger strategy up and down the coast.”

