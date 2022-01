Congratulations we have a winner of the 2021 Light Up Texarkana App Contest sponsored by the City of Texarkana Arkansas, the City of Texarkana Texas, and Kicker 102.5. And the winner is Robert Scates of Texarkana, Texas. Robert's light display jumped off the page with colorful lights and inflatables from one end of the house to the other end of the block and from the rooftop to the ground. We don't know how long it took him to put up that many lights but it was worth his time and effort as his hard work just paid off. Robert Scates you just won $500 for Christmas.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO