ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He’ll Return to ‘Fast and Furious’

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGswy_0dZFXPsi00
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto / Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson has a reputation for being a very likable guy—he really goes out of his way to connect with fans on social media—but there’s one person he definitely does not get along with: Vin Diesel. The pair had a falling out during the filming of 2016’s The Fate of the Furious, in which Johnson played the role of Hobbs. That feud has been simmering ever since, but it returned to the spotlight this fall when Diesel posted on Instagram asking “little brother Dwayne” to return to the franchise. In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson made public his response to that request: Absolutely not.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” Johnson told CNN. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

That makes Diesel’s post, which came months after he and Johnson apparently spoke in person, even more bizarre. For Johnson, however, these kind of tactics are exactly why he and his Fast and Furious co-star didn’t get along in the first place.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson said. “We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Diesel, for his part, speculated to Men’s Health in June that Johnson didn’t appreciate his “tough love” approach on the set of The Fate of the Furious. Johnson disagreed with that view.

“I laughed and I laughed hard,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think everyone had a laugh at that.”

Despite the conflict on the 2016 film, it wasn’t Johnson’s last appearance in the franchise: He went on to star in 2019’s The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the CNN interview, he made it clear that he has no hard feelings toward the rest of the cast or the series in general—a sentiment he made clear to Diesel when they spoke earlier this year.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful,” Johnson said, “but that there was no chance I would return.”

Diesel will return for the final two installments of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 10 and Fast 11. The first of the two films is slated for a May 2023 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although he’s leaving Fast and Furious in the rear view mirror, Johnson has been staying busy with other projects. His latest film, Red Notice, has smashed Netflix streaming records and become the platform’s most-watched movie of all time. (Check out our interview with the film’s director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, here.) His upcoming superhero flick, Black Adam, is scheduled for a summer 2022 release.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

Why did Dwayne Johnson get his tattoo?

American actor, businessman, producer, Dwayne Johnson is famously known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. Former WWE wrestler ‘The Rock’ has a rich cultural heritage and that gets reflected by his passion for tattoos. In his long career in WWE from 1996 to 2019, ‘The Rock’ gained huge fame for his enigmatic character, promo cutting ability, and wrestling prowess. To his colossal character, his tattoos, especially on his chest and shoulders, add an extra dimension. In Survivor Series 1998, Dwyane Johnson won the WWF Championship by gaining a victory over the legend Mankind.
WWE
mymodernmet.com

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

As a kid, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) once heard a quote that stuck with him: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” The pro wrestler turn action star continues to live by those wise words today. In fact, he just recently created a memorable moment for a deserving fan, and that special treat may just bring you to tears.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share Toast With Dwayne Johnson in Backstage People's Choice Awards Snaps

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise actor shared a celebratory drink with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez backstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. Sánchez, 51, shared a collection of photos from the big night on Instagram as the trio raised their glasses together. Also among the snaps was a shot of Bezos and Johnson hugging as the Red Notice star accepted his People's Champion award from the Amazon founder, 57, during the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Rawson Marshall Thurber
People

Everything to Know About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Feud Over the Years

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been as turbulent as any action sequence in the Fast franchise. In a CNN interview published on Wednesday, Johnson addressed a November Instagram post by Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, in which Diesel, 54, publicly asked Johnson to return to the hit movie series.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This Heartwarming Video Of Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Surprising Grandma With A New Car Is A Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Fast Furious#Cnn#Film Star#Men S Health
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Potentially Running for President

Even though the entirety of the TV series Young Rock is framed around wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson running for President, we shouldn't expect to see the People's Eyebrow on a debate stage or even a ballot anytime soon. Though the entertainer has flirted with the idea in the past before a new interview with Johnson seems to have him putting a lid on the idea. Speaking with CNN, Johnson was asked about his prior comments on a potential run and how he'd ruled it out due to claiming he didn't know anything about politics. They countered this by revealing a poll to him where "almost half of Americans would vote" in his favor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

Why does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pee in water bottles in the gym?

The Rock is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In a relatively short WWE career – which spanned for 8 years, Dwayne Johnson has gained worldwide popularity. While he continues to make sporadic appearances for the company, he has shifted his focus to his Hollywood career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

The Rock’s Net Worth Is Absolutely Wild and His Earnings Legit Broke a ‘Forbes’ Record

The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) is literally the highest-paid actor in the world at the moment, and it sounds like his net worth is only increasing since he commands huge amounts of money for films like Red Notice, not to mention the fact that he’s super savvy when it comes to social media. Find out how this dude is literally breaking Forbes’s financial records below, and pls don’t read this in front of your bank account, it’s just rude.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy