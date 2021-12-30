Blizzards, Breakdowns and Blue Ice: How a ’50s-Era Porsche Conquered Antarctica

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel in December 2020 was just 35% of 2019’s numbers. Vaccines were at the very beginning stages of distribution, and many people opted to invent new traditions to avoid the uncertainty of traveling during COVID-19. In 2021, however—and despite significant surges in COVID-19 transmission thanks to the Omicron variant—the air travel industry is gearing up for a holiday rebound. Stacker analyzed how the pandemic affected air travel trends, and early signs of recovery. Data came from the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Aviation Administration, and Bureau of Transportation.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO