ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Blizzards, Breakdowns and Blue Ice: How a ’50s-Era Porsche Conquered Antarctica

By Alex Lauer
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first day, the air filter froze. Then one of the bolts that connects the ski to the car sheared clean off. Next, the carburetors needed to be thawed with a blowtorch. These are the problems you run into when you’re trying to drive a ‘50s-era sports car hundreds of...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Blue ice cavern in Swiss Alpine glacier delights visitors

LES DIABLERETS, Switzerland (Reuters) – An ice cave which forms each year on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps delighted visitors who came on Wednesday to marvel at its huge blue vault. The 20-metre (yard)-long cave, which varies in size and shape every year, has a rounded ceiling...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Blue Ice#Blizzards#Breakdowns#Vehicles#Valkyrie Racing#Instagram#La Carrera Panamericana#The East African
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

Unexpected Lifeforms Found Deep Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelves

Deep below the ice shelves of Antarctica, an abundance of new and unexpected lifeforms has been discovered. They may not be big and they may not be pretty, but the surprising discovery is teaching scientists how life can persist in one of the most obscure environments on Earth. As reported...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
MySanAntonio

Portuguese man o' war are flooding Galveston’s beaches

Texas’ warmer than average temperatures this month have inspired more people to spend time at Galveston’s beaches over the holidays—including some very unwelcome visitors. Portuguese man o’ war, the blue and purple jellyfish-like creatures notorious for their painful stings, have been washing up on Galveston’s beaches and...
GALVESTON, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

How to View the Most Breathtaking Ice Castles in America

In many places across the country, winter brings sub-freezing temps and more ice and snow than most can stand. Some people take the low temps and ice and turn it into something magical. If you want to inject some winter magic into your life, consider checking out some of these amazing ice castles.
LIFESTYLE
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of Delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of Omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old PhD student in Dublin whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
FOX2Now

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel in December 2020 was just 35% of 2019’s numbers. Vaccines were at the very beginning stages of distribution, and many people opted to invent new traditions to avoid the uncertainty of traveling during COVID-19. In 2021, however—and despite significant surges in COVID-19 transmission thanks to the Omicron variant—the air travel industry is gearing up for a holiday rebound. Stacker analyzed how the pandemic affected air travel trends, and early signs of recovery. Data came from the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Aviation Administration, and Bureau of Transportation.
TRAVEL
City Journal

Omicron’s Silver Lining

New Covid-19 infections are reaching record levels in the U.S. and Europe. The surge is due both to the Delta variant that flourished over the past six months and to the new Omicron variant, which, in the week of December 19–December 25, became predominant, accounting for approximately 60 percent of U.S. cases. The rise of Omicron has largely been greeted with apprehension, but the new variant, which tends to cause mild illness, offers hope for a more promising path forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY

How common is the ‘Common Era?’ How A.D. and C.E. took over time

On Dec. 31, people from cultures all around the world will be raising a toast to welcome in A.D. 2022. Few of them will think about the fact that A.D. signals “anno Domini,” Latin for “in the year of our Lord.” In A.D. temporality – the one acknowledged by most societies today – next year marks 2023 years since the purported birth of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
MySanAntonio

Travel Host Rick Steves Has a New Favorite Activity for Staying in Shape

Rick Steves spends a third of every year in Europe. He’s been at this for a long time; his first guide book was published in 1979, and his first episode of Rick Steves’ Europe aired in 2000. Those familiar with his style and tone know him as a cheery, grandparents-friendly host, happy to take viewers into cathedrals and cafes. His show depicts exactly what Americans hope Europe to be, a sort of instructive/interactive postcard.
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Arabica coffee drops to 7-week low with buyers on sidelines

Arabica-coffee futures slid to the cheapest seven weeks on signs of improving supplies. In Brazil, the biggest producer and exporter of high-end coffee, local currency slumped against the dollar, which boosts incentives to sell raw materials priced in the greenback like coffee. In Central America, where the harvest is peaking, top shipper Honduras saw a surge in exports last month. That will somewhat ease concerns about supply deficits that drove up prices 76% in 2021.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy