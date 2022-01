WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration this week authorized two new over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests to the U.S. market. The tests, one manufactured by SD Biosensor and distributed by Roche and the other manufactured by Siemens, have received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after being evaluated through the Administration’s new accelerated pathway to support FDA review of tests with potential for large-scale manufacturing that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced two months ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO