Organic Aromas Unveils Aurora: A Textured Glass Diffuser with Dynamic Color Play and New Light Function

Slow, tunable dissociation of non-covalent host"“guest complexes confers supramolecular polymer networks with excellent compressive strength and self-recovery. Transformative technologies have been realized from soft polymer-based materials spanning industrial, biomedical and electronic applications. The compressibility and flexibility possible with soft materials have also inspired a 'sci-fi' genre of soft humanoids, with their life-like features offering stark contrast to traditional harsh metallic robots1. In pursuit of such a vision, soft materials have been fabricated into motile robotics, electronic skins and soft actuators2. Yet, realizing materials with extreme compressibility, ultra-high compressive strength and complete self-recovery under ambient conditions remains a limitation of many soft materials. Now, writing in Nature Materials, Zehuan Huang and colleagues3 report supramolecular polymer networks comprising dynamic crosslink motifs with slow dissociation rates that can be tuned by structural design, endowing these soft materials with high compressive strength without fracturing and fast recovery at room temperature following numerous cycles of compression, even when repeatedly compressed by an automobile.
Comments / 0