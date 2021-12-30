ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Organic Aromas Unveils Aurora: A Textured Glass Diffuser with Dynamic Color Play and New Light Function

Cover picture for the articleKUNA, Idaho, Dec. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Organic Aromas® (OrganicAromas.com), maker of the beautiful nebulizing aromatherapy diffuser has once again delivered a new diffuser design with the most unique features yet! The Aurora is a pretty gem that brings rainbows into your life. Utilizing stylish ribbed glass, this vibrant colorful...

