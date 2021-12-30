ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wonder Years, Chicago Med, The Masked Singer, The Price is Right Celebrates, Dogs of the Year 2021

 4 days ago

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 ratings — New episodes: (none). Specials: The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years, Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip, and Dogs of the Year 2021. Reruns:...

tvseriesfinale.com

FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
Gordon Ramsay
TVLine

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama to Star as Zorro in Update of 1950s ABC Series

Wilmer Valderrama is fixin’ to saddle up as Don Diego de la Vega and his masked alter ego Zorro in an update of the ABC series from the late 1950s. The project, which is in development at Disney Branded Television, is described as a reimagining of the Zorro series that starred Guy Williams and aired from 1957-59, and spawned a quartet of Walt Disney anthology specials. “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama, who will also executive-produce the project, said in a statement. “As an adult and...
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
FanSided

What happened to Noah on Chicago Med?

Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) played a minor yet notable role in Chicago Med. The former medical student was perhaps best known for being the younger brother of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). He quickly proved himself to be a troubled character, however, and his dynamic with his sister led to some unexpected drama in the ED.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, Dec. 22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its companion shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to go through here!. So where should we begin? Well, the only natural place is by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these shows coming on tonight. The same goes for next week, as well. The reasoning why is rather simple, and also pretty clear when you look at the calendar: Christmas is just three days away! There is no real reason for the network to throw episodes on the air at a time when nobody is going to watch them.
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Masked Singer, The Chase, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, The Price is Right at Night, Masters of Illusion

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer. Specials: Live in Front of a Studio Audience, The Price Is Right at Night, The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City. Reruns: Home Economics and The Chase.
FanSided

Is Ethan coming back to Chicago Med?

Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) has been a spotty presence in the ED. The doctor returned in triumphant fashion during season 7, but physical remnants of his season 6 injury flared up and he was forced to exit again. Now, it’s a bit of a mystery as to whether Choi will...
tvseriesfinale.com

Magnum PI: Season Four; Levy Tran (MacGyver) to Guest on CBS Series

Magnum PI fans will see a former MacGyver star appear on the CBS series this March. Levy Tran (pictured above left, with Lucas Till) will guest star in an episode as a “powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard.”. TV Line revealed the following about her role on the CBS...
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef, SWAT, The Great North, The Rookie, Legends of the Hidden Temple, NFL Football

Sunday, January 2, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, The Simpsons, The Great North, Next Level Chef, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The Rookie. Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Vikings at Packers. Reruns: Legends of the Hidden Temple and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will rise to the top in the first season of the Next Level Chef TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Next Level Chef is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Next Level Chef here.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first celebrity of series 3

The Masked Singer UK series 3, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has confirmed the identity of the first celebrity eliminated from series 3. Saturday's (January 1) kick-off show featured the first six masked celebrities competing for the returning judging panel – with head-to-heads for Mushroom and Robobunny, Doughnuts and Chandelier, and, finally, Lionfish and Firework.
TVLine

Ratings: S.W.A.T. Dips With Sunday Move, Next Level Chef Has Solid Debut

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ S.W.A.T. christened its new Sunday home with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — a slight improvement on what SEAL Team‘s final CBS episodes had averaged in the time slot (3.5 mil/0.4), but marking season lows for the cop drama. Opening CBS’ night, The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.5) ticked up vs. its fall finale, while NCIS: LA (5 mil/0.4) dipped to match at least a season low in audience and match its all-time demo low. Elsewhere…. NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s Packers-Vikings game averaged 15.1 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating — marking some...
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Jeremy Sisto Is Game for a Law & Order Crossover

Law & Order returns to NBC in February and former star FBI’s Jeremy Sisto (above, left) has a light-hearted idea about how a crossover between his current and previous series could work. Though they are on different networks, CBS’ FBI crossed over in Spring 2020 with Chicago PD on NBC. It’s already been established that the Chicago shows are in the same universe as the Law & Order franchise.
