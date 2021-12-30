ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Mark May, Lou Holtz pick winner of Ohio State/Utah Rose Bowl

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DK8ml_0dZFTUrp00

We’re now just two short days away from watching Ohio State and Utah in the “Granddaddy of them all,” the Rose Bowl on New Year’s day.

The game would seem like two teams going in opposite directions. Ohio State is no doubt disappointed in losing to Michigan and not making the College Football Playoff, while the Utes are smitten and motivated by representing the Pac-12 and playing in their first-ever Rose Bowl.

Still, there is a game to be played, and a proud program like Ohio State has to lay it all on the line or risk losing three games in a college football season for the first time since 2011 when the team finished 6-7 with a loss to the Florida Gators in the Gator Bowl.

You’re going to see a ton of predictions and previews for this thing as we inch ever so closer, but we like to check in with two of our favorite people that never seem to agree on anything, OSU hater Mark May and Lou Holtz. They have a fun little video podcasty thing called “The Crowd’s Line” going, and both provided their predictions for the game at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. Both agreed on who will win this contest.

Check out which team each picked and their reason for doing so.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark May
Person
Lou Holtz
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson shares cryptic message after Caleb Williams enters the portal

Oklahoma may have just emerged as a potential landing spot for former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. There is still a chance that Williams could return to Norman, but it doesn’t feel likely once he explores his options.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator Bowl#American Football#Ohio State Utah Rose Bowl#Pac 12#The Florida Gators#Osu#Ohio State News
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Stetson Bennett has honest admission about Georgia’s chances

The Georgia Bulldogs spent most of the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Friday, they sure looked like it, dropping the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the national semifinals at the Orange Bowl and moving onto the College Football Playoff Championship Game where they’ll face the only team to beat them this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy