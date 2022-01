We drove a lot of cars in 2021, we’re reposting a few of our favorites here. I was a bit surprised to read all the blowback I got in the comments of my last review, for the Volkswagen Taos, about my suggestion that the Taos, while competent, was, you know, kinda boring. I mean, it was, but I understand that’s what many people actually want. Now, if you don’t want that, there’s some options, like this SUV, the Ford Bronco Sport. Technically, it’s not really all that different than the Taos. What is different is that this machine has a bit of a story to tell, even if that story is mostly fiction.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO