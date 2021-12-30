ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church News

By rstarnes
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

St. Paul AME Church’s worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. is conducted via Zoom, www.zoom.us. To join the meeting use meeting ID 250824256 and the password 567506. For Dry Ponds Baptist Church’s...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Drive In#Zoom Us#Ame#Church News#St Paul Ame Church
northfortynews

The Tale of Two Wellington Churches

Historic churches are pillars of long-standing significance in supporting and connecting communities. While Wellington churches have been housed in various locations, past and present, we are lucky to have two beautiful historic churches on the north side of downtown Wellington. Here are their stories:. According to the June 29, 1904...
WELLINGTON, CO
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Texas Jury Awards Family $301 Billion Dollars

A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
erienewsnow.com

Longtime restaurant closing doors due to lack of workers

WAVERLY, NE (Lincoln Journal Star) -- For the greater part of the 46 years Jim Wilkinson has owned and operated HoneyCreek Dining in Waverly, his stack of applications was typically well-stocked with 20 or so prospective cooks and servers. That stack has thinned with restaurants struggling to staff their kitchens,...
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

