Registered sex offenders: 25 living in Antioch as of Dec. 30

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado mother accused of claiming her daughter had a terminal illness and raising money in her name pleaded guilty to three of the 13 charges against her. Kelly Turner pleaded guilty to theft, charitable fraud and child abuse-negligently causing death on Jan. 3. Kelly Gant, a.k.a Kelly Turner (credit: Douglas County) and Olivia Gant (credit: CBS) She had been scheduled to go to trial in February. Other charges including first degree murder, child abuse-knowingly/reckless and forgery were dismissed. Olivia Gant (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) In 2012, Turner brought her daughter, Olivia Gant, to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of constipation. It would evolve into surgeries and heavy doses of narcotics over some 1,000 visits in five years. Olivia then died in August of 2017. Turner was arrested in October of 2019. The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.” Olivia’s body was exhumed from her grave. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was inconclusive. Her death certificate states she had chronic intestinal failure, autism and seizure disorder.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO