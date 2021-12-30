ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

Registered sex offenders: 25 living in Antioch as of Dec. 30

By Lake County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 25 registered sex offenders living in Antioch as of Dec. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Antioch is home to 22 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life. Sexually violent people are no...

