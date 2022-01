It has been just over one month since doctors and scientists discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 virus named Omicron, but the new variant has taken over as the leading strain of COVID across the globe. The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, and countries have seen their infection rates skyrocket. The United States has been hit incredibly hard, and many states, like Florida, are seeing record high numbers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO