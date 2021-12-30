ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

MLW notes: Jody Fleisch getting Middleweight title shot

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they prepare for their MLW Azteca mini-season to begin in early-January, MLW has continued to firm up their main roster for 2022 in addition to announcing a new Middleweight title contender to champion Tajiri. The promotion said Thursday that UK star Jody Fleisch will challenge Tajiri for the...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Big Wrestling Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Next on the list. The Coronavirus pandemic has started rocking the world all over again and this time in greater numbers. There are only so many things that can be done to bring the already high numbers down, and now the wrestling world is being impacted as well. That is the case again with a prominent star, who might be missing out on an upcoming big match as a result.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Fleisch
Person
Davey Richards
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Day 1 live results: Fatal five-way WWE title match

WWE is ringing in the new year with Day 1 taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta tonight. The card for WWE's first-ever New Year's Day pay-per-view has undergone some significant last-minute changes. Due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar that was supposed to headline tonight's show is now off.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Professional Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Mlw Azteca#Ring Of Honor#Pwg#Gcw#Contra#Blood Thunder
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou wants boxing clause in next UFC deal as champion eyes Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said his next contract with the mixed martial arts promotion must include a clause that allows him to cross over into boxing.Ngannou, who knocked out Stipe Miocic last March to win the heavyweight title, has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC in recent months, though the organisation’s president Dana White said this week that he recently had a “good talk” with the French-Cameroonian.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the 35-year-old is already looking ahead to a potential boxing...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Jeff Jarrett appears at GCW Die 4 This, attacks Effy

Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at tonight's GCW Die 4 This event, attacking Effy. As Effy appeared in the ring to deliver a State of Effy address, the lights in the Showboat Atlantic City in New Jersey lowered. A masked figure in a cowboy hat then appeared in the ring and attacked, hitting Effy over the head with a guitar. Jarrett then removed the hat and mask and made the big reveal.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy