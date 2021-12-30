Jackson County: 150K+ vaccine doses in one year, what to expect in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A little more than a year ago, the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

By the mid-May of this year, the JCHD, with the help of the Michigan National Guard and volunteers, had administered 14,800 vaccine doses.

Drive through clinics at the Jackson County Department of Transportation and the Jackson Fire Department Pringle Street station offered the majority of vaccines.

But the health department wasn’t the only place administering doses.

According to Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard , there are now 57 enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in Jackson County.

Vaccine Doses Administered in Jackson County – Primary Series

Provider Type Amount Administered Pharmacy 65,208 Henry Ford Allegiance Health 44,696 Health Department 20,395 Center for Family Health 14,269 Department of Corrections 4,781 Physicians and Urgent Care 3,104 Home Health Agencies 2,307 Other 2,121 TOTAL PRIMARY SERIES VACCINES 156,881

Vaccine Doses Administered in Jackson County – Boosters

TOTAL BY ALL PROVIDERS 33,395

*Data as of 12/27/21 as reported on COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

Approximately 58% of the eligible people eligible in Jackson County have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“With the continued emergence of new COVID-19 variants, we encourage everyone to continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Getting the COVID-19 vaccination and booster, staying home when you are sick, and wearing a mask when around others are still of utmost importance and continue to be vital steps to keep our community safe from COVID-19,” the JCHD said.

For 2022, the JCHD is waiting on more guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who recently dissented from the CDC’s reduced quarantine time recommendation.

The JCHD will update their Facebook page and COVID-19 Quarantine and Exposure Information page with more information as it becomes available.

To find a location to receive a vaccine see vaccines.gov .

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 testing line at (517) 205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517) 748-5363.

Questions for the Jackson County Health Department with can be directed towards (517)788-4420, option 9, and leave a message.

