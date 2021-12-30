Webb telescope spends ’29 days on the edge’ as it comes to life in space
Heading to space was just the beginning for the James Webb Space Telescope. Heralded as NASA’s premier space observatory of the next decade, the telescope launched on Christmas Day — and it still has a ways to go before it’s in orbit and observing the universe....
New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
The tension is rising for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. On Monday (Jan. 3), James Webb Space Telescope controllers began tightening the tension on its massive sunshield, a five-layer shield the size of a tennis court designed to keep the $10 billion observatory cool enough for science. The task is...
In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
For Outsiders looking to see some of 2022’s earliest astronomical sights, tonight debuts one of this year’s most spectacular meteor showers. And fortunately for you, we have the shower’s peak time to watch. As Georgina Torbet writes on digitaltrends, the Quadrantid Meteor Shower promises to bless us...
Nasa’s outgoing director Jim Green has said that Mars could be terraformed using a giant magnetic shield.Dr Green had been the space agency’s planetary science division director for 12 years, during which he developed the ‘Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale for verifying signals of potential alien life from other planets as well as publishing works on terraforming the Red Planet.One of those ideas is blocking the Sun’s rays from Mars, which would allow it to trap more heat and make it habitable. The surface temperature on Mars is -62 degrees Celsius, with an atmosphere 100 times thinner than on...
It’s a new year and I’m super excited for all that NASA has in store as humans continue to explore the cosmos as well as find ways to continue helping our own planet! Here are 5 reasons why you should keep your eyes on the skies this year!
The $10 billion project James Webb Space Telescope is on the verge of unfolding and tightening its gigantic sunshade. If the deployment goes well, the operation should be complete by Wednesday. Unfortunately, a few glitch issues might delay the schedule. James Webb Telescope: Solar Powered Observatory. For reference, the James...
NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. It took just 1 1/2 days to tighten the ultra-thin layers using motor-driven cables, half the expected time.The 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope is so big that the sunshield and the primary gold-plated mirror had to be folded for launch. The sunshield is especially unwieldly — it spans 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by...
Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
The image above may look like a fairly normal picture of the night sky, but what you're looking at is a lot more special than just glittering stars. Each of those white dots is an active supermassive black hole. And each of those black holes is devouring material at the...
This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
2022 is expected to be a big year for celestial events with a number lunar and solar eclipses, meteor showers, and full moons. It’s time to get your binoculars and telescopes all set up if you plan to look at some of the amazing sky events in 2022.
It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its tennis-court sized sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said.
"All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the observatory's control center in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed.
The 70-foot (21 meter) long, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring Webb's instruments are kept in the shade so they can detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe.
Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days. Working together they offer an SPF (sun protection factor) of about one million.
