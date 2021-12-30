Winter Fashion Tips: How to Look Good in The Cold Weather-
atlantanews.net
5 days ago
During the winter, protecting yourself from the harsh cold weather is prioritized first. One might feel defeated and feel like there is no window to style properly when you have to wear layers of clothes. There is no need to lose hope as you can still look chic and...
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The holidays may be over, but winter shopping is here to stay! Just like the day after Halloween when candy goes on sale, we’ve tracked down the best post-Christmas event the internet has to offer. Right now on Zappos, browse major savings from shoes to sweaters. You don’t want to miss this epic winter clearance, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve. Read on to shop our favorite finds from this limited-edition sale!
The frigid January air is rolling in and for Northlanders it may feel like a nuisance, but that nuisance can turn dangerous. Nick Biondich from the Duluth Fire Department says the team is getting ready for any winter injuries that might come their way. He says, "Pretty typical of our...
As a California girl, I don’t think my extremities ever thawed during my first New York winter. I would run around midtown for my fashion internship with the icy wind cutting through my H&M coat like it was made of gauze. I still have my first puffer—a dupe of the viral Amazon jacket—that I impulse bought on Canal Street. Since then, I typically stay swaddled in wool and down from November to mid-March. (Needless to say, I am thrilled for this balaclava trend.) However, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house in what amounts to a fashionable sleeping bag. Whether you are going for a night out (and the ‘ole cocktail jacket isn’t cutting it) or simply want to broaden your cold weather wardrobe options, here are some sneaky styling tips to keep you warm this winter.
The first day of winter will look and feel like it across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget an umbrella before leaving home, and some extra layers as temperatures will be chilly. Low pressure will track from the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida, and off the Southeast Coast over...
Actor, model and mixologist Garvey Alexander is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive holiday cocktail recipes. He shows us how to make a grape and elderflower gin drink, wintery lemonade with ginger, spiced apple cider and a cozy bourbon and chocolate sipper. This cocktail is perfect...
Though the South has seen unseasonably warm temperatures, the National Weather Service announced that a cold snap will be moving through the region this New Year's holiday. Here are five tips to help you prepare your home for the impending freezing temperatures. Don't forget your gutters. Gutters can wreak havoc...
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio offers weather safety tips as a strong cold front is set to arrive the San Antonio area Saturday night. The city reminds residents to keep heaters at least three feet from anything that can catch fire and to only use generators outside, at least 20 feet from windows and doors.
The harsh winter conditions and lower temperatures have a great effect on an electric car’s efficiency. If you drive an electric vehicle (EV) and regularly charge it at home, then you may notice a 40-percent decrease in its driving range during the wintertime. However, if you follow these tips, then you may be able to squeeze some more miles out of your EV when the snow hits the ground.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best winter workout gear vastly differs from summer’s exercise staples. Yes, sports bras and leggings remain part of the equation, but colder weather calls for more insulating pieces. Think thicker tights, down-filled vests, long-sleeve tops, thermal jackets, and weatherproof sneakers, plus winter workout accessories like hats, gloves, neck warmers, and tall socks. They’re just as, if not more, important than a toasty top layer or fleece-lined leggings that trap heat in where it quickly escapes. Trust, the moment you attempt a winter workout without one of these extras, you realize just how essential they are.
MADISON, Wis. — As it gets colder this winter and people choose to spend time outside with winter activities, doctors want everyone to be prepared. Dr. Lee Faucher, the medical director at UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center, said the two primary risks that stem from exposure to cold are hypothermia and frostbite.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Coat. $66.00. Amazon. Dr. Martens Leonore Chelsea Boot. $160.00. Amazon. Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Boots. $259.00.
When I got up Saturday morning to start the new year and feed my cows, the temperature was 32 degrees below zero. For as much as some people complain, I was thinking though that there are some really good things that the cold weather is good for... It's really easy...
JOPLIN Mo. – Recent forecasts advise of incoming winter weather and the City of Joplin would like to remind people that cold weather and precipitation can create health and safety risks. As the cold front approaches, it is a good time to review safety tips and make preparations to...
Cars and cold weather don’t necessarily mix, especially when a lack of proper maintenance is involved. Jeremiah Novak, the owner of Novak’s Service Center in Manitowoc, says the biggest thing is “trust your mechanic.”. “They’re not lying to you when they say, hey, battery’s getting old, tires...
In the colder months, those who run regularly may feel deterred from going on their usual outdoor jogs.But exercising outside during the chillier part of the year can be extremely beneficial for your wellbeing, providing you with an effective cardiovascular workout and a rush of endorphins.When planning for a run during winter, it’s essential that you take certain precautions in order to ensure that you don’t put yourself in harm’s way.Warming up before exercise is always important, but even more so when your muscles are at risk of becoming especially tight in low temperatures.Furthermore, you may need to invest in...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As colder temperatures and potential snow are in the forecast, what can you do to protect your plants?. Cornell Farm Co-Owner Deby Barnhart says it's important to think about two things: protecting plants in smaller pots and protecting plants with buds. Barnhart says most of the...
Christmas Eve is here, and I am in shock! It feels like we timed-warped over the last 2 weeks. Where did the days go? Well, today is going to be a pretty good day. We started off with lots of clouds this morning, but the sun shone through for a bit. It did make for a pretty scene.
Comments / 0