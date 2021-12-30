ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Small steps can lead to big impact when it comes to going green

coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews: Sara Gutterman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Green Builder Media, will share how small changes can have a big impact when it comes to sustainable living, or “going green,” when she addresses friends of the Lotus Network on Jan. 6. Her presentation begins at noon...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Nonprofit planning low-income senior housing in Colorado Springs

A southeast-side Colorado Springs nursing home, which shuttered last year after more than 12 residents died because of the coronavirus, will be demolished as part of a plan by its nonprofit owner to expand housing for low-income seniors. Volunteers of America National Services, based in Virginia, will tear down the...
Clean Eating

Small Habits With Big Eco Impact

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Are you ready to do more for the environment? You can start right at home – and we’re here to help!. Eco...
ENVIRONMENT
phl17.com

Nonprofit Eluna helps kids Impacted by addiction

Philadelphia’s nonprofit Eluna helps children grieving and impacted by addiction in their families. We hear about the mission of the organization with CEO Mary FitzGerald. Eluna is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit. Over this past year, FitzGerald says she’s seen the need grow exponentially as more than 168,000 children in the United States have lost a primary caregiver, and the overdose rate has increased over thirty percent since the start of the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Denver, CO
Society
The Independent

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.“These fires are different from most of the fires we’ve been seeing across the West, in the sense that they’re grass fires and they’re occurring in the winter,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan “Ultimately, things are...
ENVIRONMENT
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Jared Polis announces launch of tax credit to help employee-owned businesses

Gov. Jared Polis, joined by some of the employee-owners of Hercules Industries in Denver, announced the state's Office of Economic Development and International Trade will start accepting applications for a new tax credit in the new year. The credit is intended to help Colorado-headquartered businesses that want to convert to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: DPS Plans On In-Person Learning After Winter Break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will  move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going Green#Sustainable Living#Nonprofits#Lotus Network Denver News#Green Builder Media#The Lotus Network#Dartmouth College#Crossfit#The Nonprofit Calendar
Law.com

Stepping Down But Not Out: Hausfeld Talks Coming Focus on Climate Change, Big Tech

After chairing the Hausfeld law firm for 13 years, starting next year, Michael D. Hausfeld will step back into his new role as chair emeritus. That does not mean he is stepping down, he points out. As reported previously by The National Law Journal, the global boutique litigation firm with five offices in the U.S. and seven in Europe, is undergoing a leadership transition. Hausfeld’s career has included major human rights, discrimination as well as antitrust and environmental law cases. I sat down with him to take a look back at his legacy and talk about what advice he would give to the next generation of lawyers.
BUSINESS
coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Coloradans lack access to mental health care

I love living in Colorado, and the state’s recent population boom is clear evidence I’m not alone. We consistently top lists of the most educated states, most active states, most innovative states and best places to live. But on one very important list, we have ranked dead last....
COLORADO STATE
Thrive Global

7 Small (But Powerful!) Steps You Can Take to Make ‘Go on a Diet’ Resolutions Obsolete

— By Deborah Kesten, VIP Contributor at Thrive Global. Losing weight and eating more healthfully are two of the top, most common New Year’s resolutions that millions make each year.1 It’s understandable. Overeating and weight gain have been problematic for many for many years. Add the coronavirus pandemic—and ensuing anxiety, depression, and loneliness—and many of us are overeating comfort food to cope. And we’re gaining weight.2.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
coloradopolitics.com

COVID HERO | Nick Muerdter links vaccine needs to people

Nick Muerdter never set out to be a hero. He did what he always does with a warm heart for others. He took a complex problem and delivered a simple solution, which gave older Coloradans one less thing to worry about trying to find a life-saving vaccination. That's why Gov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailymemphian.com

The Early Word: OB goes big, houses go small and ‘Rona breaks records

Two suburban school districts take different approaches to masking, police chief lobbies against residency requirement and we could see more snow later this week. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers,...
ECONOMY
southfloridahospitalnews.com

When It Comes to Patient Care, Titles Can Change Perceptions

Recently, while looking for a used car for my dad, I found myself sitting in the office of the ‘Certified Pre-Owned Inventory Manager’. Call me a little skeptical, but he seemed a lot like a used car salesman to me. I’ve never been big on titles or job descriptions. Let’s face it, most of the time it is not possible to encapsulate everything that someone is responsible for in a three or four-word title or two-page Word document, but there are some exceptions. Sometimes a person’s title or recognized responsibilities can have a dramatic impact not only on them, but on the people they interact with every day. Carefully chosen words can help someone take more pride in what they do and therefore result in better customer or patient satisfaction. For example, compare the haggard title of ‘Receptionist’ with the more enlightened ‘Director of first impressions.’ How might someone in this position do a better job of greeting visitors? Instead of an ‘Admissions Clerk’, how about a ‘Patient Advocate’? Could interactions patients or their families have with these individuals feel less transactional? Once, I saw ‘Ear to ear smile’ as one of the requirements listed on a job description. Think that might send an inspiring message? Point is simple, what you call your team members can have a remarkable effect of how they feel, act and interact. Patient care will always be about being great at what you do, but patient experience is all about how you do it. Perceptions go a long way in shaping our reality. The right title and list of job responsibilities can easily help us evolve the culture of our organizations. As we enter 2022, feel free to mix things up by tweaking stale titles and outdated job responsibilities. The team may surprise you with their response and your patients will certainly feel the difference.
HEALTH
Telegraph

Small steps best for resolutions

EDWARDSVILLE -- New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but they can be hard to keep. With that in mind, Dr. Rachel V. Tompkins has some advice – take small steps and set realistic goals. “Resolutions in general tend to be wish fulfillment and fantasy more than realistic...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado State University Requires COVID Booster

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — As cases of COVID-19 surge with the emergence of the Omricon variant, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, one of Colorado’s largest college campuses, will require all students and staff who visit the campus to have a booster shot. Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images Students and staff on campus were already required to be vaccinated in order to attend classes beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. Now, students planning on attending classes in 2022 must receive a booster shot. “Requiring boosters is not a step we take lightly, but it is critical as we prepare for the more...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | 2022 — the year we drop our political dukes?

The first message went out early on Christmas week from Denver: "Merry Christmas, I hope everything is going well." A message came back from Grand Junction: "We’re all sick." The next message: "COVID?" The follow up: "No, the doctor says we don’t have a fever." Then: "Get well!" Next: "I’m in the hospital." Then: "COVID?" Follow up: "Yes." Then: "Are you vaxxed?" Back: "No, Allergic." Next: "I’m hoping for you. Get better." Then: "My doctor says I’m going to die today." Final: "I love you."
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy