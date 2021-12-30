Molalla swimmers get holiday break meet in

Despite the threat of snow or ice, the Indians battled its out in a three-way meet Dec. 29 in their home pool

The schedule had a bump in it, but the Molalla High swim team was able to compete in one of the two meets it had scheduled, swimming Dec. 29 against Corbett and Catlin Gabel at the Molalla Aquatic Center.

No team scores were kept, but the Indians had some pretty good swims as they work through the holiday break looking to come into the new year ready to roll.

"All three teams have been battling illnesses over the break, so there weren't many athletes competing," coach Melissa Georgesen said. "In some cases, only one or two kids swam, and in some events no athletes were signed up. It was still an opportunity to swim and compete and all the kids did just that."

Here's a look at the Molalla results:

Girls 200 medley relay: 1) Molalla â€“ Karmen Kendoll, Payton Miller, Kayden Harris, Alison Wickham (2 minutes, 20.18 seconds).

Boys 200 medley relay: 1) Molalla â€“ Aidan Barnett, Jordan Cowan, Kurtis Wagner, Kaidn Neeley (2:03.26); 2) Molalla B â€“ Carter Kliewer, Sebastian Mota, Osten Terry, Carson McEachran (2:44.71)

Girls 200 free: 2) Karmen Kendoll, 2:34.41; 3) Payton Miller, 2:38.93.

Boys 200 free: 2) William Person, 2:47.24; 3) Ephriam Carr, 2:48.30; 4) Jackson Blomquist, 3:00.84.

Girls 50 free: 1) Alice Person, 33.41; 2) Olivia Edge, 34.77.

Boys 50 free: 1) Jordan Cowan, 24.49; 3) Kurtis Wagner, 28.08; 4) Aidan Barnett, 28.14; Kaidn Neely, 30.76.

Girls 100 butterfly: 1) Payton Miller, 1:14.87; 2) Karmen Kendoll, 1:30.20; 3) Kayden Harris, 1:39.37.

Girls 100 freestyle: 2) Alison Wickham, 1:12.81, 3) Alice Person, 1:25.93; 4) Allison Rodgers, 1:47.61.

Boys 100 freestyle: 1) Jordan Cowan, 55.20; 4) Kaidn Neely, 1:11.61; 5) William Person, 1:13.70.

Girls 200 freestyle relay: 1) Molalla A â€“ Payton Miller, Kayden Harris, Alison Wickham, Karmen Kendoll, 2:12.59.

Boys 200 freestyle relay: 1) Molalla â€“ William Person, Malachi Morforc, Sebastian Mota, Dylan Hadden, 2:45.40.

Girls 100 backstroke: 1) Kayden Harris, 1:36.65.

Boys 100 backstroke: 1) Aidan Barnett, 1:11.44; 2) Carter Kliewer, 1:44.05.

Girls 100 breaststroke: 1) Alison Wickham, 1:34.51; 2) Olivia Edge, 1:44.98.

Boys 100 breaststroke: 1) Kurtis Wagner, 1:24.88; 2) Ephriam Carr, 1:33.93; 3) Osten Terry, 1:38.14; 5) Clayton Huitt, 1:59.12.

Boys 400 free relay: 1) Molalla â€“ Jordan Cowan, William Person, Aidan Barnett, Kurtis Wagner, 4:16.64.

Georgesen has worked with her swimmers on setting goals, talking about them and working toward them. "I feel it is really important to visualize the success and work at it daily," she said. "We are all gearing up for the work we have to do in January."

