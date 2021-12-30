The Bills' top-five grades from PFF against the Patriots

The grades are out and this week they love what Josh Allen did against the New England Patriots’ defense.

In a matchup where there weren’t 50-mile-per-hour plus winds, the Buffalo Bills quarterback played the best game of his career, securing the victory.

Allen completed 30-of-47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns against New England. He also led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 64 yards. An all around terrific performance from the captain.

For his efforts, Pro Football Focus graded Allen as the Bills’ top player from their recent win:

Coming in second place was Buffalo’s hero Isaiah McKenzie. He spent time as a healthy scratch and saw his role limited to the bench this season but stepped up when the Bills needed him. Although that’s not factored into the grade, McKenzie proved his value on the field with 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Klein tied McKenzie with an 89.2 grade. The Bills’ third linebacker he was efficient when he was on the field with three tackles and a pass defense.

Micah Hyde’s grade seems a little low for someone with two interceptions. Hyde has been the best player in the Bills secondary since Tre’Davious White’s injury. He added six tackles and two pass defenses to his interceptions.

Dion Dawkins wasn’t even supposed to start on Sunday. The Bills left tackle was activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list but was only going to enter in an emergency situation. That situation happened when left guard Ike Boettger went down with an achilles injury during the first half. The entire offensive line changed from there.

Spencer Brown went from left to right tackle, Dawkins entered at left tackle, Daryl Williams moved to right guard, and Ryan Bates played left guard.