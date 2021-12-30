OKCPS Announces Updated COVID-19 Guidance

Oklahoma City Public Schools said it has adjusted its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policies.

The district announced the adjustments Thursday in accord with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

If you test positive for the virus and must isolate, regardless of vaccination status, you must stay home for five days.

If you are not experiencing symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house. OKCPS also asks that you wear a mask around other people for an additional five days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have received your Pfizer or Moderna shots within the last six months, wear a mask around others for 10 days and get a COVID test on day 5, if possible. The same requirement also applies to those who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months or a booster shot.

If you received your Pfizer or Moderna shots more than six months ago, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago, are unboosted or unvaccinated, the district said to stay home for five days and continue to wear a mask for an additional five days. OKCPS also suggested that you get a COVID test on day 5, if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get tested and stay home.