Protecting native species by fishing out invaders

Sunflower sea stars, a large 24 armed marine predator that lives on the West Coast, are one step closer to receiving protections under the Endangered Species Act. The National Marine Fisheries Service announced Monday that they will open a public comment period on sunflower sea star protection. These colorful creatures, which can reach up to a meter long, are important predators along the west coast. In particular, they eat purple sea urchins, whose populations ,have exploded over the past few years.
