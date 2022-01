Julia Carabias Lillo (Mexico, 1954) is one of those presences impossible to encapsulate in one or two terms. It is not like a movie star or a literary or political figure, who have become characters with quick labels. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the space in which Carabias has developed tends to have little media presence. Science and its applications in people’s lives lack the glamor, aesthetics or scandal that hook audiences and blow up YouTube channels, that go from phone to phone in chat, or that become tabletop conversation. They are too real to be exciting. Julia Carabias, however, has managed to put these issues at the forefront of discussions in Mexico.

