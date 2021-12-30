ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comet Leonard Captured in Stunning Photos by Backyard Photographer

By Michael Zhang
petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Comet Leonard whizzed by Earth during Christmas festivities on its journey through the Solar System, photographer Andrew McCarthy went out into his backyard and captured incredible photos of the colorful “Christmas Comet.”. A Close-Up Photo of Comet Leonard Through a Telescope. McCarthy went outside in on the...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
petapixel.com

Can You Spot the Snow Leopards in These Photos?

Snow leopards are a threatened species that live in extreme environments and are notoriously difficult to see and photograph. Photographer Ismail Shariff captured a series of photos showing just how difficult it is to spot a snow leopard in the wild. Shariff, a 41-year-old professional wildlife and nature photographer based...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Views of Comet Leonard from Two Sun-Watching Spacecraft

When Comet Leonard, a mass of space dust, rock and ice about a half-mile (1 kilometer) wide, makes its closest pass of the Sun on Jan. 3, 2022, it will be a journey 40,000 years in the making. Ahead of its close pass, two Sun-observing spacecraft captured these views of...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccarthy
mymodernmet.com

Spectacular Time-Lapse Footage Taken by World’s First Spacecraft To “Touch the Sun”

NASA's Parker Solar Probe recently made history by flying into the Sun's atmosphere. By “touching the Sun,” the spacecraft is bringing us a plethora of new information about this central part of our solar system. While passing through the Sun's corona, Parker took pictures of structures called coronal streamers, which are typically only seen by us on Earth during a solar eclipse. Now, those images have been transformed into a fascinating time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

See the bright Comet Leonard near Venus in the night sky tonight!

Skywatchers will be treated to a cosmic duet tonight (Dec. 17), as the brightest comet of 2021 and the brightest planet pair up for a night sky double feature. Comet Leonard, also known as Comet C/2021 A1, will be visible from the Northern Hemisphere as it passes near the planet Venus — sometimes referred to as the "evening star." The comet can be seen shortly after the sun goes down in the southwest sky, very low above the horizon.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Capture#Earth#Mount Lemmon Observatory#Sct#Petapixel#Rayleigh
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures Poetic Photos of Strangers on the Paris Metro During His Commutes

When French street photographer Sébastien Durand began his practice in 2017, he was looking for inspiration. Luckily, it didn't take him too long to realize that he could take advantage of his commute to work and get creative on the metro. What followed was a growing portfolio of memorable images that detail the small moments in life as these commuters go about their business.
PHOTOGRAPHY
abc17news.com

Comet Leonard has been dazzling the night sky in a pre-Christmas show

Comet Leonard, which last passed by Earth 80,000 years ago, has been dazzling the night sky before Christmas, and there’s only a few days left to see the celestial object before it disappears forever. The imager onboard the Solar Orbiter, a joint mission between NASA and the European Space...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Comet Leonard's discoverer explains how the unusual object was found

Discovered nearly a year ago, Comet Leonard is on its final tour of Earth's neighborhood, lighting up the night sky for viewers this holiday season. Comet Leonard — the brightest and most anticipated comet of the year — was discovered by Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, in January 2021. The comet was spotted, somewhat accidentally, using the Catalina Sky Survey's 1.5-meter (60-inch) telescope at the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory, located in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Arizona.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
KIMA TV

Night sky comes alive with Comet Leonard & Ursid Meteor Shower

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Stargazers are in for a treat this week with both a comet and a meteor shower being visible for western North Carolina residents!. Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of 2021, will continue its journey and be visible starting Monday, Dec. 20, at about sunset and for an hour after sunset in the southwestern sky.
ASTRONOMY
kjzz.org

Catch a glimpse of Comet Leonard before it leaves the solar system

If you’ve looked up in the sky at the right time and in the right direction over the last 10 days, you may have gotten a glimpse of the Comet Leonard, which is named after University of Arizona research specialist Gregory Leonard. Leonard first discovered the comet, also known...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Comet Leonard behind JWST Launch Plume

Explanation: Which one of these two streaks is a comet? Although they both have comet-like features, the lower streak is the only real comet. This lower streak shows the coma and tail of Comet Leonard, a city-sized block of rocky ice that is passing through the inner Solar System as it continues its looping orbit around the Sun. Comet Leonard has recently passed its closest to both the Earth and Venus and will round the Sun next week. The comet, still visible to the unaided eye, has developed a long and changing tail in recent weeks. In contrast, the upper streak is the launch plume of the Ariane V rocket that lifted the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) off the Earth two days ago. The featured single-exposure image was taken from Thailand, and the foreground spire is atop a pagoda in Doi Inthanon National Park. JWST, NASA's largest and most powerful space telescope so far, will orbit the Sun near the Earth-Sun L2 point and is scheduled to start science observations in the summer of 2022.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet Photographed by amateurs at Colma

It was supposed to be the Christmas comet but these days “Leonard” is increasingly distant from us. Fortunately, the enthusiasts of the Brianza Astrofili group took care of immortalizing the passage of the Christmas Comet on the Grigna from the Colma Observatory. “The comet that has accompanied us...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy