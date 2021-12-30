ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that’s cold comfort to...

abc17news.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
ABC4

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, […]
WEAR

Pensacola Airport not impacted by thousand flights being canceled

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Major airlines have canceled thousands of flights on Friday -- due to COVID spread. Good news, the likelihood your flight out of Pensacola's airport or the Fort Walton Beach Destin Airport will be impacted by these cancelations is slim. For many others its not looking so good.
Jalopnik

Thousands Of Flights Are Being Cancelled Due To Omicron

Earlier this week, the CDC updated its guidelines on returning to work after a positive Covid test based on a study that could have been titled, “Delta Airlines said please and c’mon, just look at that face, how do you say no to that.” While airlines breathed a sigh of relief, broader response was less positive. Now, it seems it all may have been for naught: Despite the rush to get crews back on planes, thousands of flights are still being cancelled due to positive Covid cases.
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
CBS Chicago

More Than 1,000 Flights Canceled At Midway, O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 1,000 flights into and out of Chicago have been canceled Saturday as snow piles up and COVID cases still affect airport staffing, leaving many holiday travelers in a tough spot. “Today’s cancellations are driven by Omicron staffing and weather-related issues. We did pre-cancel flights in anticipation of inclement weather. We’ve been contacting passengers early if their flights are canceled to give them time to rebook or make other plans,” United Airlines said in a statement. If you had a flight scheduled out of Midway today, all I can say is… godspeed (and have a backup plan handy)...
The Independent

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast. Airlines canceled fewer than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10...
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
CBS Boston

Over 80 Flights Canceled At Logan Airport As Travel Issues Continue Across U.S.

BOSTON (CBS) — There were more flight delays and cancelations on Saturday for holiday travelers trying to return home. CBS News reports there were more than 2,400 U.S. flights and over 4,300 worldwide that were canceled, using data from the tracking service FlightAware. American, Delta, United and JetBlue canceled more than 100 flights apiece. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Saturday and over 160 delays. United Airlines said a spike in Omicron cases forced it to pull flights from their schedule. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said winter weather forced them to suspend operations at airports in Chicago. Since Christmas Eve, there have been more than 13,000 canceled flights in the U.S.

