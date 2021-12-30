EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

Earlier this week, the CDC updated its guidelines on returning to work after a positive Covid test based on a study that could have been titled, “Delta Airlines said please and c’mon, just look at that face, how do you say no to that.” While airlines breathed a sigh of relief, broader response was less positive. Now, it seems it all may have been for naught: Despite the rush to get crews back on planes, thousands of flights are still being cancelled due to positive Covid cases.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO