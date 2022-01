While Selena Gomez might be one of the most-followed people on Instagram, at this point we all know (and love) that she’s a step back from sharing too much online for the sake of her mental health. In fact, she’s personally been off social media for a few years. This means that updates about the star often come from other accounts—including the first picture of her latest back tattoo that was posted by Bang Bang Tattoo. The Brooklyn, New York tattoo studio is a celebrity favorite spot, with the owner Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy having inked the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO