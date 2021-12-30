Hockey Fans “Pack the MAC for Mack”

During an NHL game in October, a 22-year-old alerted Brian Hamilton, an assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks, that the mole on his neck could be cancerous. She typed a message on her phone and placed it against the plexiglass to gain Mr Hamilton’s attention.After the game between the Canucks and the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, got over, Nadia Popovici waved several times and when Mr Hamilton finally got her attention, he read out the message she had typed on her phone.“The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please...

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO