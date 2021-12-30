ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hockey Fans “Pack the MAC for Mack”

By Jeff McMahon
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – St. Cloud hockey fans will “Pack the MAC for Mack” Thursday night as the St Cloud Cathedral Crusaders face off against the St. Cloud Crush. Tonight’s game is dedicated to the memory of Mack Motzko, a former St. Cloud...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

38,000 NHL Winter Classic hockey fans brave subzero temps

The subzero double-digit windchill tested the winter wardrobe of the hardiest of Minnesota hockey fans who showed up early and enthusiastic for the NHL's Winter Classic outdoors Saturday at Target Field. Rachel Herdt of Moorhead bought tickets to the game for her husband, Aaron, as a Christmas gift. "I didn't...
NHL
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

After a long wait, Minnesota hockey fans relish their Winter Classic chance

MINNEAPOLIS – It has been said that after Thanksgiving, blaze orange is added as the Green Bay Packers’ unofficial third color, as plenty of deer hunting gear is seen among the normal green and gold in the stands at Lambeau Field when the weather gets cold. There was...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
1027mix.com

Good News: Moms, Stepmoms, and a Concerned Hockey Fan

Good News: Moms, Stepmoms, and a Concerned Hockey Fan. Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: A guy in China who was kidnapped 30 years ago tracked his mom down by drawing a map of his village by memory, and posting it online. And the Seattle Kraken hockey team just honored a fan who spotted a cancerous mole on an equipment manager’s neck during a game, and ended up saving his life.
NHL
BBC

Vancouver Canucks: 'Hero' ice hockey fan Nadia Popovici awarded medical scholarship

An ice hockey fan who spotted a cancerous mole on a member of the Vancouver Canucks staff has been awarded a $10,000 (£7,416) medical scholarship. Watching from the stands, Nadia Popovici spotted the mole on the neck of Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton during their NHL game with the Seattle Kraken in October.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud Cathedral
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers place Jackson Cates, Nick Seeler in COVID protocol

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without a pair of depth players for a short while as rookie forward Jackson Cates and veteran defenseman Nick Seeler have landed on the COVID Protocol list. The team announced that the duo and one staff member have entered the protocol. The Flyers are currently...
NHL
NBC News

Hockey fan awarded $10,000 after spotting cancerous mole at NHL game

A hockey fan was awarded $10,000 from two National Hockey League teams as a thank-you for spotting a cancerous mole on a staffer during a game and possibly saving his life. Nadia Popovici was watching the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 23 when she spotted a small mole on the neck of Brian "Red" Hamilton, the Canucks' assistant equipment manager.
NHL
The Independent

Hockey fan saves team manager’s life by flagging cancerous mole on his neck from audience mid-game

During an NHL game in October, a 22-year-old alerted Brian Hamilton, an assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks, that the mole on his neck could be cancerous. She typed a message on her phone and placed it against the plexiglass to gain Mr Hamilton’s attention.After the game between the Canucks and the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, got over, Nadia Popovici waved several times and when Mr Hamilton finally got her attention, he read out the message she had typed on her phone.“The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s hilarious 4-word reaction to possibly facing Cowboys in playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals came away with quite the late scare in their Week 17 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals built up a 15-point lead in the second half, but the Cowboys did not throw in the towel. Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, which brought Dallas to within a field goal from mounting a double-digit comeback.
NFL
On3.com

Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy