Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities to Close from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The New York State Department of Health announced new guidance last week allowing healthcare workers and other members of the critical workforce who test positive for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated to return to work sooner than previously allowed in order to provide healthcare and other essential services to New Yorkers. This comes following updated guidance from the CDC in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO