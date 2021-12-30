ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities to Close from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

By Editorial
chicagocrusader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities – from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022. All...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Illinois Secretary of State Offices to close temporarily due to COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says all Drivers License facilities in Illinois, including in Peoria, will close for two weeks starting Monday, January 3. The reason: COVID-19. White says he’s closing the offices “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release, due...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WSPY NEWS

Driver Service Facilities to Close Monday

Driver Service facilities across the state are temporarily closing on Monday due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. Driver Service facilities are set to reopen on Tuesday, January 18. Illinois Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt says many services can be handled online. He's also reminding people that their driver's...
POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

Department of Health Issues Temporary Service Schedule Due to COVID-19 Surge

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 active cases, the Department of Health (DOH) is taking preventative measures to reduce the spread of the virus. In-person services throughout the territory will be temporarily curtailed. Below is the listing of schedule changes as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Division of Environmental...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Departments#Id Card#Covid#Secretary Of State#Real Id#Ilsos Gov#Pin#Cdl
owegopennysaver.com

New York State Department of Health announces new return-to-work guidance for fully vaccinated critical workforce

The New York State Department of Health announced new guidance last week allowing healthcare workers and other members of the critical workforce who test positive for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated to return to work sooner than previously allowed in order to provide healthcare and other essential services to New Yorkers. This comes following updated guidance from the CDC in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

New Texas laws taking effect today tackle property taxes, food delivery services and police funding

Texas is ringing in 2022 with 23 new laws on the books. The laws taking effect Jan. 1 include several measures concerning property taxes, one that regulates food delivery services and another that forces large counties to hold an election if they want to reduce police funding. All were passed during the 87th regular legislative session that took place from January to May.
TEXAS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City-County Homeless Committee passes agenda item that could enhance area homeless shelter, awaits city council approval

Tonight, The City-County Homeless Committee discussed and passed an agenda item that could enhance the Dairy Drive Campground, while also establishing a new men’s shelter. During Madison’s city council meeting on December 7th, an agenda item  focused on bettering the shelter’s in the area was given to the City-County Homeless Committee to review.  “This is a short ordinance that says...
MADISON, WI
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Health Department Announces Covid-19 Booster Clinic, Monday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 6 pm

The Bedford Health Department host a COVID-19 Booster Clinic at the Town Center Building, Flint Room 2nd Floor, 12 Mudge Way, Bedford on Monday, January 10, 2022, 4 to 6 pm. Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available at this clinic. Johnson & Johnson boosters will not be available. Moderna is available to anyone 18 years of age and older, and Pfizer is available to anyone 16 years of age and older.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Montanan

Public Service Commission to investigate CenturyLink for poor phone service

The Montana Public Service Commission is launching an investigation into CenturyLink Communication’s “legacy infrastructure” because customers in rural areas continue to report telephone problems including the inability to reach 911. “If we don’t have correctly working 911, people’s lives are at risk,” said Commissioner Randy Pinocci at a PSC meeting last month. “I can’t make […] The post Public Service Commission to investigate CenturyLink for poor phone service appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TECHNOLOGY
foxillinois.com

Secretary of State Offices and Drivers Facilities to temporarily close

Springfield, Il (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Secretary of State Departments and Drivers Facilities will be closed from January 3rd to the 17th due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. They will be closed for in-person transactions, but online services will still be available. Expiration dates for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Driver Services Facilities close due to COVID-19 case rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A rise in COVID-19 cases across Illinois has driver services facilities closing to in-person transactions. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says those transactions will not be in-person from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022. Facilities should reopen on Jan. 18, 2021. Online transactions...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy