Bebe Rexha shared an honest TikTok video on Monday (Dec. 27), in which she tearfully unpacked how she’s been feeling about her body lately. “So it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry, and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ — which I am … ish. I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now. And I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight, ’cause I feel embarrassed,” she said in the video. “Not just about that, I just feel disgusting in my own body.”

