Jake Paul shares steamy kiss with girlfriend Julia Rose in PDA-filled pics

By Jenna Lemoncelli
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Jake Paul and girlfriend Julia Rose are enjoying some alone time together after his knockout win against Tyron Woodley earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdPEV_0dZFCreX00
Julia Rose and boyfriend Jake Paul kiss in a new Instagram post.

The YouTuber — who is now 5-0 in his professional boxing career — shared a collage of photos Wednesday on Instagram that featured PDA snaps with the model.

“I got what I wanted for Christmas,” Paul wrote in the caption, adding a white heart emoji.

The first photo showed the couple kissing in a hot tub while another featured Paul, 24, with his hands on her bare behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45F4RH_0dZFCreX00
The couple, who first crossed paths in 2019, packed on the PDA in new Instagram photos.

Other snaps showed Paul dancing with his older brother, 26-year-old Logan, and hanging out with friends.

On Wednesday, Rose took to her Instagram Story to share that Paul surprised her with a trip to St. Barths for her birthday.

“Holy f—k I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote over a video that chronicled Paul boarding a private jet. He also shared a video of the pair and said, “We’re going on a trip.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxx36_0dZFCreX00
Julia Rose toasts with boyfriend Jake Paul aboard a plane.

In a separate Instagram Story, Rose showed the couple toasting with champagne glasses on the plane.

“How does somebody who knocks people out for a living have such a big heart,” she gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYhmT_0dZFCreX00
Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18, 2021.

After defeating Woodley for the second time in a four-month span, Paul was asked when he plans to propose to Rose, to which he responded, “ASAP.”

Paul and Rose first met in 2019, when she portrayed his girlfriend in the music video for his song, “These Days.”

