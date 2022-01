Western Washington and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow Monday while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways. Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascades in Washington was closed in both directions early Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. The state Department of Transportation said that the pass is expected to reopen around 8 p.m. Monday.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO