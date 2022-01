It’s one thing to be an importer with your goods ensnared in the chaotic port congestion seen in the major hubs around the world, but what about when it’s on your doorstep, day and night? This Bloomberg report takes a wander through the US Wilmington district (not to be confused with the east coast port) that is adjacent to the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex, and which sees countless numbers of container trucks each day using its residential streets as rat-runs to try and avoid the huge traffic jams besetting the trunk roads in and out of the main box terminals. Is causation or correlation that “Wilmington has one of the highest cancer rates in Southern California and some of the state’s highest rates of asthma”?

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO