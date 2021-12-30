Who You Should Be Rooting For This Weekend as Dallas Pursues #1 Seed

The final few weeks of an NFL season are always a little weird for football fans. Whether you’re cheering for playoff seeding or draft position, you normally find yourself cheering for teams you wouldn’t typically care about.

While last season was all about draft position, the Cowboys find themselves in the running for the #1 seed in the NFC this season. That would be a big boost to Dallas’ chances given how well they’ve played at home in recent years.

Here’s a look at the three games that should most have the attention of Cowboys fans on Sunday.

NY Jets (4-11) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

*The Jets will be at home for a noon kickoff on Fox.

*Tampa Bay is a 13 point favorite.

*Tampa Bay has lost three times to teams that are currently below .500 (New Orleans x2, Washington), which is tied for the most losses among playoff teams.

*The Jets are 3-4 at home this season, and two of the victories have come over division leaders (Tennessee and Cincinnati).

*The Bucs are dealing with a significant COVID outbreak: Head Coach Bruce Arians, WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches have all tested positive this week

Baltimore Ravens (8-7) over LA Rams (11-4)

*The Rams will go on the road to play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at noon on Fox.

*Rams are a 3.5 point favorite

*The Rams are tied with Dallas and Green Bay for the longest active win streak in the NFC at 4

*Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley missed last week with COVID, but the Ravens got good news ahead of this game. Jackson was at practice on Wednesday (although with a noticeable limp) and Huntley came off the COVID list on Thursday morning.

*Baltimore is 3-1 against the NFC this year

Minnesota Vikings (7-8) over Green Bay Packers (12-3)

*The Vikings and Packers will play in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

*Green Bay is a 6.5 point favorite

*Minnesota lost WR Adam Thielen to injured reserve this week with an ankle injury.

*The Vikings beat the Packers 34-31 in week 11

*The Vikings were the only team to beat the Packers in the regular season at Lambeau in 2020

*Since 2015 the Vikings have a winning record at Lambeau: 3-2-1

