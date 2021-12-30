Texans CB Desmond King says QB Davis Mills is 'coming along'

Desmond King went against Davis Mills in training camp. The former Pro Bowler has been there every step of the way for the third-rounder’s progression.

According to King, the Houston Texans’ third-round pick from Stanford has come along nicely throughout an otherwise downcast 2021 campaign.

“Every young guy is going to go through some trials and tribulations, some obstacles and it is just giving him time to learn and see what he can do better for himself and I’ve seen it,” said King. “We played against him in camp. He was here for camp, preseason and I can see the progression that he has made throughout the week, throughout the year. It’s coming along and I am proud of him.”

Mills has put together 40 completions on 57 attempts for 463 yards, four touchdowns, an interception, and posted a 110.5 passer rating through his past two starts, which have resulted in Houston’s first winning streak since Weeks 12-13 of 2020.

Not a bad way to recover from an 0-7 losing streak, which plagued Mills as he began his career as a starter.

According to King, he is able to see Mills’ progression as a player just by the way he carries himself throughout the facility during game week.

Said King: “Just watching how he walks around the facility, his film studying. I see him in here every morning, early either working out, watching film or getting his body right in the training room. That’s something that you can see from a young guy that’s coming to this team and knowing what to do and the right things to do.”

Mills will have another opportunity for growth as Houston goes on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Levi’s Stadium. King is hopeful for another chance to be proud of his rookie quarterback.