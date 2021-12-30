ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the...





AIA Group Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


PFG Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


First National Trust Co Sells 204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS


SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zbra#Software#Zebra Technologies Co#Kovack Advisors Inc#West Branch Capital Llc#Sandy Spring Bank#Ancora Advisors Llc#American National Bank


MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,639 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


AIA Group Ltd Acquires 11,121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 131.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS


Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,278 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS








Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS


Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS


Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,906 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway...
STOCKS


International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS


Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS


Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BUSINESS


Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $929.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS


Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $696.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.70 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
MARKETS


Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 2,088.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
STOCKS


LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 337.5% in December

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STOCKS

