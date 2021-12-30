Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO