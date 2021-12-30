ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker...

