Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Health experts urge people to reconsider New Year’s Day gatherings due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By Patricia Martellotti
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As New Year's Day approaches, COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

The U.S. recorded a single-day record-breaking high of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. recorded over 441,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 27.

Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci urged people to skip large celebrations.

He small gatherings with vaccinated family members.

Dr. Alicia Gonzalez at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria shares her advice on how you can celebrate New Year's Day safely without bringing Delta and Omicron to your party.

News Channel 3-12

