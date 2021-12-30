ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $295,000 as of its...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

PFG Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AIA Group Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,639 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,906 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Boston Partners Acquires 39,630 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $306,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022

For nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. nVent Electric earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.48 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $38.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Rises By 3,100.0%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 2,088.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 337.5% in December

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “
MARKETS

