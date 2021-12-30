ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD ready for first big NYE celebration in 2 years

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzRzR_0dZF75NU00

New Orleans Police are getting ready for a New Year's Eve celebration that will be a lot busier than last year's, even as the department works with fewer officers.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says it won't look like there's any shortage of cops.

"You will see officers out there. You will see horses out there. You will see these traffic bikes out there in force, very visible, to ensure the safety of everyone," the chief said.

This New Year's Eve will have a lot more tourists in town for a full-capacity Sugar Bowl, as Ole Miss takes on Baylor.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell noted that safety starts with people behaving themselves.

"At the end of the day, personal responsibility is a priority, and this is something that we must continue to advocate for: people doing the right thing," Cantrell said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
WWL-AMFM

NYE carjacking suspect busted

On December 31, the NOPD arrested James Johnson in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred that same day at the intersection of General DeGaulle and MacArthur Boulevard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Sugar Bowl#Nye#Ole Miss#Baylor
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy