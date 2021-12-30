NOPD ready for first big NYE celebration in 2 years

New Orleans Police are getting ready for a New Year's Eve celebration that will be a lot busier than last year's, even as the department works with fewer officers.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says it won't look like there's any shortage of cops.

"You will see officers out there. You will see horses out there. You will see these traffic bikes out there in force, very visible, to ensure the safety of everyone," the chief said.

This New Year's Eve will have a lot more tourists in town for a full-capacity Sugar Bowl, as Ole Miss takes on Baylor.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell noted that safety starts with people behaving themselves.

"At the end of the day, personal responsibility is a priority, and this is something that we must continue to advocate for: people doing the right thing," Cantrell said.