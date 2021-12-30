Berlin political committees to caucus
A membership caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Berlin will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m., at...www.myrecordjournal.com
A membership caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Berlin will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m., at...www.myrecordjournal.com
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.https://www.myrecordjournal.com
Comments / 0