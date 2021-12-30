ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Berlin political committees to caucus

 4 days ago
A membership caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Berlin will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m., at...

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

